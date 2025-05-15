Alexander Sorloth News: Muted Thursday against Osasuna

Sorloth had four shots (four on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 defeat versus Osasuna.

Sorloth struggled to make a significant impact against Osasuna's defense even though he recorded four shots on Thursday. He had a close-range attempt saved by Sergio Herrera in the first half which was one of the few notable opportunities in the match. Sorloth will look to replicate the form he showed against Real Sociedad when he scored four goals from four shots on target ahead of Sunday's match against Betis.