Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Sorloth headshot

Alexander Sorloth News: Muted Thursday against Osasuna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Sorloth had four shots (four on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 defeat versus Osasuna.

Sorloth struggled to make a significant impact against Osasuna's defense even though he recorded four shots on Thursday. He had a close-range attempt saved by Sergio Herrera in the first half which was one of the few notable opportunities in the match. Sorloth will look to replicate the form he showed against Real Sociedad when he scored four goals from four shots on target ahead of Sunday's match against Betis.

Alexander Sorloth
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now