Alexander Sorloth News: Nets in win

Sorloth scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 3-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Sorloth got on the scoresheet during Thursday's comfortable win. The striker had plenty of chances on the ball and while he was wasteful at times he did find the back of the net. The striker should continue to be an excellent option whenever he starts, though Atleti rotate frequently.