Alexander Sorloth News: Scoreless in last four matches

Sorloth has failed to score in Atletico's last four matches between the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian striker has been one of Atletico's most reliable scoring weapons all season long, but he's going through a bit of a dry spell with four straight games without finding the back of the net. That said, he still has 15 goals across 39 appearances between LaLiga and the Champions League in 2025/26, so fantasy managers should continue to trust him in most formats. That said, the fact that he's come off the bench in three of the last four games suggests a final call on Sorloth's availability is useful to fully maximize his upside.