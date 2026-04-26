Alexander Sorloth News: Scores brace in victory
Sorloth scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Athletic.
Sorloth finished a nice association play with Alex Baena for the home side's second goal of the match in the 54th minute, and he continued to show his shooting ability, scoring again after finding himself alone against the keeper in stoppage time. Additionally, the five shots represented the striker's highest mark in his last nine league or UCL appearances. Having fully recovered from a minor discomfort, he'll likely have more opportunities to extend his momentum while sharing offensive responsibilities with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.
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