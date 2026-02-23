Alexander Sorloth News: Scores brace in win

Sorloth scored two goals on four shot attempts (two on target) and created one chance in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Espanyol.

Sorloth evened the game up at one in the 21st minute with his eight goal of the year and then added his 9th in the 72nd minute to give Atletico a comfortable 4-1 lead. The talented forward will look to keep it rolling on Tuesday versus Brugge.