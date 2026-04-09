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Alexander Sorloth News: Scores dagger goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Sorloth scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Barcelona.

Sorloth would give Atletico a bit of space from Barcelona on Wednesday as he earned a second goal of the tie, finding the back of the net in the 70th minute. This is his first goal in UCL play since Feb. 24, up to six goals in 12 appearances (five starts) in the competition. The goal also came as a substitute, only appearing for 30 minutes in a fourth straight outing from the bench.

Alexander Sorloth
Atlético Madrid
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