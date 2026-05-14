Alexander Sorloth News: Scores decisive goal

Sorloth scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Osasuna.

Sorloth's back post header Tuesday marked Atletico Madrid's consequential second goal in their 2-1 road victory over Osasuna. After entering the fray to begin the second half, the forward attempted two shots (one on goal). Sorloth has appeared as a substitute in seven of his last 10 appearances (all competitions).