Alexander Sorloth headshot

Alexander Sorloth News: Scores decisive goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Sorloth scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Osasuna.

Sorloth's back post header Tuesday marked Atletico Madrid's consequential second goal in their 2-1 road victory over Osasuna. After entering the fray to begin the second half, the forward attempted two shots (one on goal). Sorloth has appeared as a substitute in seven of his last 10 appearances (all competitions).

Alexander Sorloth
Atlético Madrid
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