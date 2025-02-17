Alexander Sorloth News: Scores equalizer off bench

Sorloth scored a goal off two shots (one on target) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Sorloth was brought as part of a triple substitution in the 78th minute and ended up as the hero for Atleti as he used a powerful one-timed finish after picking up a long pass to draw things level at 1-1 roughly three minutes after he took the pitch. This was the first goal since the calendar flipped to 2025 for the striker, who will hope to get more significant playing time during upcoming matches.