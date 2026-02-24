Alexander Sorloth News: Scores hat trick in second leg

Sorloth scored three goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-1 victory against Club Brugge.

Sorloth put the team on his back in Tuesday's second leg, scoring his first hat trick of the season to fire Atlético into the Champions League Round of 16. He opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute off a Jan Oblak assist, then clinched the victory with goals in the 76th and 87th minutes. He now has five goals through nine UCL appearances this season and will look to keep firing in the next round versus either Liverpool or Tottenham.