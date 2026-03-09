Alexander Sorloth headshot

Alexander Sorloth News: Scores in win over Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sorloth scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad.

Sorloth found the back of the net within the first five minutes with a volley following an assist from Jose Maria Gimenez. The Norwegian striker has three goals in his last three Liga starts and looks increasingly comfortable in a starting role regardless of who starts next to him upfront. Sorloth has 10 goals in 26 appearances (16 starts) this season.

Alexander Sorloth
Atlético Madrid
