Alexander Sorloth News: Scores in win over Sociedad

Sorloth scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad.

Sorloth found the back of the net within the first five minutes with a volley following an assist from Jose Maria Gimenez. The Norwegian striker has three goals in his last three Liga starts and looks increasingly comfortable in a starting role regardless of who starts next to him upfront. Sorloth has 10 goals in 26 appearances (16 starts) this season.