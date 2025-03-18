Alexander Sorloth News: Scores off bench again

Sorloth scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Barcelona.

Sorloth made a strong impact off the bench again after scoring just 10 minutes after entering in the 60th minute of Sunday's match against Barcelona. His goal appeared to secure a victory by giving his team a two-goal lead. However, he could not do much as his side suffered a stunning comeback in the final stretch. The Norwegian will look to contribute again against Espanyol after returning from international duty with Norway.