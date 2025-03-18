Alexander Sorloth News: Scores off bench again
Sorloth scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Barcelona.
Sorloth made a strong impact off the bench again after scoring just 10 minutes after entering in the 60th minute of Sunday's match against Barcelona. His goal appeared to secure a victory by giving his team a two-goal lead. However, he could not do much as his side suffered a stunning comeback in the final stretch. The Norwegian will look to contribute again against Espanyol after returning from international duty with Norway.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now