Alexandre Lacazette Injury: Out of the squad for Reims

Lacazette (knee) is out of the squad for Sunday's match against Reims due to a knee injury, coach Paulo Fonseca said in a press conference.

Lacazette has struggled since the start of the year and is now dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out of Sunday's match. His next chance to play will be next Sunday against Montpellier. Georges Mikautadze is expected to start up front against Reims.