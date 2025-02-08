Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Lacazette headshot

Alexandre Lacazette Injury: Out of the squad for Reims

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Lacazette (knee) is out of the squad for Sunday's match against Reims due to a knee injury, coach Paulo Fonseca said in a press conference.

Lacazette has struggled since the start of the year and is now dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out of Sunday's match. His next chance to play will be next Sunday against Montpellier. Georges Mikautadze is expected to start up front against Reims.

Alexandre Lacazette
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now