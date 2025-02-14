Alexandre Lacazette Injury: Resumed training Friday

Lacazette (knee) trained with the team Friday and is expected to be available for Sunday's game against Montpellier, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference. "He started training with us today. I think he is ready, maybe not to play 90 minutes, but it is important to have him with us in the group. He has made an effort to be ready."

