Alexandre Lacazette News: Penalty converted in win

Lacazette scored once on three shots (two on target) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Lille.

Lacazette showed his veteran poise Saturday, drawing three fouls, one of which earned a penalty that he cooly converted from the spot to equalise late in the first half. It's now two goals in the last three games for the 33-year-old forward, bringing his total to 14 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.