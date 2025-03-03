Alexandre Lacazette News: Records brace

Lacazette scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

The last month of Lyon games has been an excellent stretch for Lacazette, who averaged a goal per appearance and logged four of each. With only one more goal, Lacazette can reach double digits in the category for a third consecutive Ligue 1 season. The question is whether or not Lacazette can match his overall goal-scoring from seasons past, considering it has taken a dip in this campaign.