Alexandre Lacazette headshot

Alexandre Lacazette News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Lacazette scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

The last month of Lyon games has been an excellent stretch for Lacazette, who averaged a goal per appearance and logged four of each. With only one more goal, Lacazette can reach double digits in the category for a third consecutive Ligue 1 season. The question is whether or not Lacazette can match his overall goal-scoring from seasons past, considering it has taken a dip in this campaign.

Alexandre Lacazette
Lyon
