Alexandre Lacazette News: Returns after training

Lacazette was back from his injury concerns after only one match out, seeing a spot on the team sheet following his knee issues. He would see 20 minutes off the bench, notching one cross, a chance created and a shot in the win. He will look to see a start again soon, starting in 19 of his 26 appearances this season.