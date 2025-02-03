Alexandre Lacazette News: Scores penalty kick against OM

Lacazette scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Marseille. He was subbed off due to injury in the 80th minute.

Lacazette converted a late penalty into the top right corner past specialist Geronimo Rulli to secure the equalizer. Before that goal, he struggled to make an impact, completing just 14 passes as Lyon rarely advanced past midfield in the first half. This goal ended a two-month scoring drought for the veteran striker. He is expected to regain his starting role under new coach Paulo Fonseca, who praised the team's effort after just one training session.