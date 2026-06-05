Alexandre Lauray News: Versatile option in midfield

Lauray ends the season as Le Mans's most frequently booked player with 14 yellow cards, a reflection of his combative and intense approach to the defensive midfield and center-back roles he has occupied throughout the campaign.

Lauray's ability to operate across multiple positions gives coach Patrick Videira tactical flexibility and a physical presence that will be needed in Ligue 1, where the intensity and quality of opposition will demand exactly the kind of competitive edge Lauray brings. His aggressive style will need to be managed carefully in the top flight to avoid costly suspensions, but his quality and adaptability make him an important squad option for the club's Ligue 1 debut.