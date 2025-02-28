Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandros Katranis headshot

Alexandros Katranis Injury: Could miss out against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Katranis is questionable for Saturday's match against Seattle due to an arm injury.

Katranis will be a late call for Saturday's contest, with a fitness test ahead of the contest likely deciding the defender's availability after an arm injury. He is their regular starter at left-back, so this could be a critical loss, with Sam Junqua as a possible replacement.

Alexandros Katranis
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now