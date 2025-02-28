Alexandros Katranis Injury: Could miss out against Seattle
Katranis is questionable for Saturday's match against Seattle due to an arm injury.
Katranis will be a late call for Saturday's contest, with a fitness test ahead of the contest likely deciding the defender's availability after an arm injury. He is their regular starter at left-back, so this could be a critical loss, with Sam Junqua as a possible replacement.
