Alexandros Katranis Injury: Questionable for Saturday's game

Katranis (head) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.

Katranis is listed as doubtful due to a head injury sustained in the Concacaf game against Herediano midweek after receiving a shot to the head. His potential absence may result in a change to the starting lineup, as he is a regular starter at left-back. If he is unable to feature, Sam Junqua is expected to step in as his replacement on the left.