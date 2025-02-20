Alexandros Katranis Injury: Subbed off due to concussion

Katranis was forced off, likely due to concussion protocol, after receiving a shot to the back of the head from a Herediano player in Wednesday's CONCACAF match. The Greek player exited the pitch visibly upset but appeared coherent.

