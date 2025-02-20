Fantasy Soccer
Alexandros Katranis Injury: Subbed off due to concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Katranis was forced off, likely due to concussion protocol, after receiving a shot to the back of the head from a Herediano player in Wednesday's CONCACAF match. The Greek player exited the pitch visibly upset but appeared coherent.

Katranis was forced off during Wednesday's CONCACAF match due to concussion protocol, likely following a hit to the back of the head from an opponent before the 20th minute. However, this should not rule him out for Saturday's first MLS match of the season, as he appeared coherent and visibly upset about leaving the pitch.

