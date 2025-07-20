Alexandros Katranis News: Set for suspension

Katranis recorded one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss against FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Katranis is handed his first suspension of the season after picking up his fifth yellow card in the last 17 games played. He continues to be a valuable source of ball distribution on the left side of the pitch, totaling 75 crosses with three assists in 21 appearances. Look for Sam Junqua to take the start at left back against San Jose in his absence.