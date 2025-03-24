Alexandros Katranis News: Six crosses as a sub

Katranis had six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus FC Dallas.

Katranis came from the bench for 24 minutes and attempted six crosses as he tried to help his team come from behind. He was only able to be accurate with one cross, meaning he has been accurate with one cross in each of the four games he has played in this season. Of his 16 crosses this year he has only been accurate with four.