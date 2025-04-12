Alexandros Katranis News: Starting Saturday

Katranis (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Nashville.

Katranis should be a valuable fantasy option if he's fit enough to play the full game given that he's one of the team's top two set-piece takers and may also rack up defensive numbers as a left-back. He has delivered one assist in five appearances while averaging 4.2 crosses per contest over the current campaign. With Katranis back in the initial squad, Sam Junqua will offer backup off the bench Saturday.