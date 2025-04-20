Fantasy Soccer
Alexandros Katranis headshot

Alexandros Katranis News: Ten crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Katranis registered three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Toronto FC.

Katranis delivered a solid performance against Toronto on Saturday, although it wasn't enough to help his team secure any points. He recorded three season highs with 10 crosses, three shots and three chances created. He was active on the left flank, contributing to both defensive duties and offensive support, and will look to continue his efforts on both ends against San Diego on Saturday.

Alexandros Katranis
Real Salt Lake
