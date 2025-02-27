Fantasy Soccer
Alexandros Katranis headshot

Alexandros Katranis News: Unused sub Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Katranis (undisclosed) was on the bench for Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Club Sport Herediano in the CONCACAF, suggesting he has recovered from his injury.

Katranis was forced off with pain in Saturday's heavy loss against San Jose but was an unused substitute Wednesday, suggesting he has recovered and should be available for Saturday's clash with Seattle. If fully fit, he is expected to start at left-back.

