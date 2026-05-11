Alexei Dominguez News: Assists as substitute in win

Dominguez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Toluca.

Dominguez made an immediate impact after replacing Oussama Idrissi at half time, delivering a through ball that allowed Robert Kenedy to double the lead in the 48th minute against Diablos. While it was the second straight game in which Dominguez came off the bench, his strong performance could increase his chances of regaining a starting spot going forward. The assist was his fourth in the Clausura season, tying him with Brian Alberto Garcia as Tuzos' top player in that category.