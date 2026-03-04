Alexei Dominguez News: Breaks deadlock Tuesday

Dominguez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Club Necaxa.

Dominguez found the back of the net early in the first half with an impressive individual effort, as he dribbled around several defenders inside the box before launching an unstoppable shot past Ezequiel Unsain. This was Dominguez's first goal of the Clausura campaign, and he also has two assists.