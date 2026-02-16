Alexei Dominguez News: Key assist in win

Alexei Dominguez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Atlas.

Alexei Dominguez's key pass in the penalty area setup the final Pachuca goal in their 3-1 victory over Atlas. Across his last three appearances (three starts), the forward has created eight chances from five shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate). Alexei Dominguez has not scored a Liga MX goal across his last 14 appearances (10 starts) dating back to July 2025.