Alexei Dominguez News: Logs assist off bench in win

Dominguez made an assist, had one off-target shot and drew two fouls after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-1 win over Monterrey.

Dominguez was brought shortly after the hour mark to replace Oussama Idrissi and less than 10 minutes later made a huge contribution by assisting fellow substitute Alan Bautista for the goal that gave Pachuca a 2-1 lead. This was the third assist of the season for the attacker, who struggled with both physical and performance issues during the campaign and ended up losing his starting spot at the beginning of April.