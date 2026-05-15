Alexis Claude-Maurice Injury: Dealing with ankle knock

Claude-Maurice took a knock to an ankle during the last match and is a big question mark for Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Alexis took a hit to the ankle during the game and is a big question mark,"

Claude-Maurice is dealing with an ankle knock and the club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing his ankle over the coming hours, with Augsburg heading into the season finale against Union Berlin uncertain over the availability of their key attacking option. Anton Kade or Mert Komur would get larger roles in the front line if he misses the clash.