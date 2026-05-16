Alexis Claude-Maurice Injury: Not available for season finale

Claude-Maurice (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin.

Claude-Maurice has been unable to pass his late fitness test after coach Manuel Baum confirmed a final call would be made following further assessment of the ankle knock he picked up during the last match, with the big question mark flagged earlier in the week proving accurate. Anton Kade or Mert Komur are expected to take on larger roles in the front line in his absence, leaving Augsburg without their key attacking option for the season finale against Union Berlin. He ends the campaign with five goals, four assists, a career-high 71 shots and 32 chances created across 29 Bundesliga appearances (25 starts).