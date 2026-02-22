Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Assists twice Saturday
Claude-Maurice assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg.
Claude-Maurice recorded two assists in Saturday's comeback win, including on Elvis Rexhbecaj's match-winning goal in the 93rd minute. He created three chances for the third time this season and also recorded seven crosses and seven corners in a highly productive day on the attack. Claude-Maurice is in the midst of an excellent run of form as he has three goals and four assists across his last seven appearances.
