Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Available moving forward

Claude-Maurice missed the last game against Leipzig due to personal issues but was back in team training Tuesday and is therefore back available moving forward, the club posted.

Claude-Maurice sat out Saturday's clash against Leipzig due to personal reasons, but the attacking midfielder returned to full training Tuesday and is back in the mix moving forward for Augsburg. That's a big boost for the squad since he's usually a regular starter up front when fit and available. Expect him to regain that role again in the upcoming fixtures.