Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Converts decisive penalty

Claude-Maurice scored the lone goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 80th minute while leading Augsburg in shots and crosses. The goal was the first since January 18th for the midfielder as he's combined for three goal involvements, nine shots, five chances created and 13 crosses over his last three starts.