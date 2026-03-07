Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Not available Saturday

Claude-Maurice (personal) is not available for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, according to the club.

Claude-Maurice is currently sidelined due to personal matters and won't be available for Saturday's showdown with Leipzig. The forward, who has been a regular starter for Augsburg this season, will aim to rejoin the matchday squad next week. In the meantime, Mert Komur is set to step into the front line Saturday and should take on a bigger role in the attack until Claude-Maurice is back in the fold.