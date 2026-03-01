Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Scores injury time goal

Claude-Maurice scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Friday's 2-0 victory versus 1. FC Köln.

Claude-Maurice stepped up and scored the second goal of the match for Augsburg to secure the win, adding to their lead in the 95th minute. This marks his fourth goal this campaign, now with eight goal contributions in 21 appearances. Over his last three games, he has registered four of his goal contributions, having a bit of a hot streak.