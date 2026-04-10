Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Scores, misses penalty

Claude-Maurice scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing four times inaccurately and making three tackles (winning all three) during Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

Claude-Maurice opened the scoring in the 11th minute but missed a penalty in the 85th while leading Augsburg in shots and tackles. The goal was the first since February for the midfielder as he's combined for 11 shots, five chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances.