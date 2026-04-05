Alexis Gutierrez News: Scores off bench in draw

Gutierrez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Santos.

Gutierrez found a loose ball and fired it into the net in the 80th minute, shortly after taking Raphael Veiga's place on the field against the Laguneros. The goal was the first direct contribution for Gutierrez over 11 league appearances in 2026. While he's still not expected to make the starting lineup, he could get some opportunities in the rotation between league and CONCACAF activity, in which case he'll serve as an occasional source of offensive production.