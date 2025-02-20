Alexis Gutierrez News: Tallies five crosses in win

Gutierrez had five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Santos.

Gutierrez was influential in creative duties over 62 minutes on the field against the Laguneros. It was only his second start in the last six league matches, as he dropped down the pecking order with the arrival of signings Luka Romero and Mateusz Bogusz. Still, Gutierrez has assisted twice and been one of the top two set-piece takers on the squad this year.