Alexis Mac Allister Injury: Forced off in FA Cup

Mac Allister went down with an apparent discomfort following a tackle in Friday's FA Cup match against Wolverhampton, Liverpool Echo reports.

Mac Allister has been very active lately as an essential piece of the Reds' midfield, scoring twice over his last three league games, so he may have his involvement managed if he's dealing with a blow. Such event would leave Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai as the main holding midfield options. However, the Argentinian will have some days to recover before Tuesday's UCL visit to Galatasaray.