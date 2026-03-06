Alexis Mac Allister Injury: Forced off in FA Cup
Mac Allister went down with an apparent discomfort following a tackle in Friday's FA Cup match against Wolverhampton, Liverpool Echo reports.
Mac Allister has been very active lately as an essential piece of the Reds' midfield, scoring twice over his last three league games, so he may have his involvement managed if he's dealing with a blow. Such event would leave Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai as the main holding midfield options. However, the Argentinian will have some days to recover before Tuesday's UCL visit to Galatasaray.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Mac Allister See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 294 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 294 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 287 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2810 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2810 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Mac Allister See More