Alexis Mac Allister Injury: Minor knock in FA Cup

Mac Allister went down with an apparent discomfort following a tackle in Friday's FA Cup match against Wolverhampton, but manager Arne Slot said he was fine after the game.

Mac Allister has been very active lately as an essential piece of the Reds' midfield, scoring twice over his last three league games. If he's in fact just dealing with a knock, he should have no trouble recovering ahead of upcoming Champions and Premier League action. Therefore, he'll aim to stay put as part of a double pivot alongside either Ryan Gravenberch or Dominik Szoboszlai in most contests. The Argentinian should be a solid all-around contributor with significant time on the field as long as he's available for the rest of the season.