Alexis Mac Allister Injury: Viewed in training

Mac Allister (undisclosed) was pictured in team training, according to his club.

Mac Allister was known to have traveled with the team this week for their preseason tour and has taken another step in his recovery after he took the field for group training. This is a good sign for the midfielder, as he should likely feature in a friendly soon. That said, it appears he should clear himself of an injury ahead of the campaign, leaving him fit to take his regular starting role for matchday one. However, he will still need to do a bit more to reach that mark.