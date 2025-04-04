Alexis Mac Allister News: 11 corners in 1-0 win

Mac Allister registered one shot (zero on goal), 12 crosses (one accurate) and 11 corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Everton.

Mac Allister took 11 corners and attempted 12 crosses as his side won 1-0 in the Merseyside Derby. This made it back-to-back games with 12 crosses, his best before these games was only six. Of the 12 crosses in this game, he only completed one and has become the third highest set-piece taker for Liverpool behind Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.