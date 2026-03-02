Alexis Mac Allister News: Adds goal
Mac Allister scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 victory over West Ham United.
Mac Allister scored during Saturday's rout, getting in on the goalscoring fun with a nice finish during the clash. It was a solid showing from the midfielder, who got to join the attack throughout the match as Liverpool dominated the match. Mac Allister will need to continue this form if Liverpool want to turn around in the back half of the season.
