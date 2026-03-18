Alexis Mac Allister headshot

Alexis Mac Allister News: Assists from corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Mac Allister assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Galatasaray.

Mac Allister provided one assist on a corner routine that opened the scoring Wednesday, his only corner of the match. The midfielder has been inconsistent, but it was a nicely taken routine that brought the match back to even ground. Mac Allister will hope he can build on this assist as Liverpool try to find domestic consistency.

Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
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