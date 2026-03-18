Alexis Mac Allister News: Assists from corner
Mac Allister assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Galatasaray.
Mac Allister provided one assist on a corner routine that opened the scoring Wednesday, his only corner of the match. The midfielder has been inconsistent, but it was a nicely taken routine that brought the match back to even ground. Mac Allister will hope he can build on this assist as Liverpool try to find domestic consistency.
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