Alexis Mac Allister News: Assists winner from corner

Mac Allister assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against West Ham United.

Mac Allister found Virgil van Dijk from his 89th-minute corner to seal the win against West Ham. This was his fourth Premier League assist of the season and made it back-to-back games where he has had a goal involvement. He has joined Trent Alexander-Arnold as the second most frequent set-piece taker for Liverpool.