Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexis Mac Allister headshot

Alexis Mac Allister News: Assists winner from corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Mac Allister assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against West Ham United.

Mac Allister found Virgil van Dijk from his 89th-minute corner to seal the win against West Ham. This was his fourth Premier League assist of the season and made it back-to-back games where he has had a goal involvement. He has joined Trent Alexander-Arnold as the second most frequent set-piece taker for Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now