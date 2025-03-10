Alexis Mac Allister News: Assumes corner duty as a sub
Mac Allister recorded three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 win against Southampton.
Mac Allister came on at half-time and took three corners in the second half. This was the third time this season he has been used as a substitute. In the last five Premier League games, the midfielder has been the top set-piece taker in the team on four occasions.
