Alexis Mac Allister News: Four shots Sunday
Mac Allister generated four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.
Mac Allister took four shots during Sunday's draw, putting one on target and creating three chances from holding midfield. His third season with the club was his, and the clubs, worst. He scored twice and added four assists after reaching 10 goal contributions in each of the last two seasons. Mac Allister and co. will hope to get their issues sorted heading into the new season.
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