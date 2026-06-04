Alexis Mac Allister headshot

Alexis Mac Allister News: Locked-in starter for Argentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Mac Allister is expected to be a regular starter in Argentina's midfield in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mac Allister didn't have his best season at Liverpool in 2025/26, but the playmaker still contributed five goals and five assists across 49 appearances between the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He holds a similar role in Argentina, pretty much rotating and changing positions often with Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez. The Reds star should be a coveted fantasy option if he plays in an advanced role, but his upside would decrease considerably if he operates in a secondary, holding role.

Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
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